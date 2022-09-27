Itanagar: Cycle Rally to celebrate World Tourism Day

ITANAGAR- Observing the World Tourism Day with a theme ‘Re-thinking Tourism’, Department of Tourism in collaboration with Itanagar Cycling Club has organised cycle rally from Ganga Lake to Itanagar Gompa here.

Earlier, the cycle rally was flagged off by TIO Duyir Yedi alongwith his TIO colleague Niya Pertin. The cycle ride included participants from the members of the Itanagar Cycling Club.

Director Tourism, Abu Tayeng, distributed participation certificates to the member of the Club to help promote tourism in the heart of the capital.

Also Read- World Tourism Day celebrated at Tawang

Tayeng said that the Covid-19 pandemic has really hit the tourism industry for almost two years and it’s high time to rethink and develope new ways and ideas for the growth of tourism in the state.

Director Transport and former tourism director Kanto Danggen said the state has its own unique identity because of its diverse resources that need to be explored to attract tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danggen said the state is also hotspot for biodiversity which makes more potential place for tourism. He added that the Itanagar is heaven for cycling which need more exploration.

Kago Gambo, associate professor, DNGC who was part of the rally appealed the youths to take cycling activities to make themselve fit and healthy. He also requested the department to organize such more program in coming days.

Itanagar Cycling Club director Ijum Gadi while informing that the cycling is a zero carbon emission sports informed that it is benefit for both physical and mental fitness.

He said many youths represent the state in mountain biking competition outside the state and it can be a platform for the youths to refrain from unwanted activities like drugs, mobile game etc.

Also Read- preliminary meeting for 8th Tawang festival held

Later, The department has organised tourism awareness program for the students of class 11and 12 of Govt Higher Secondary School Itanagar and Arunodaya Higher Secondary School. The sessions covered topics like Arunachal Tourism, career prospects, various avenues and schemes by the govt.

In the morning, cleanliness drive was organised at the Gompa premises by the participants including member of ICC, tourism officials and tour operators.

World Tourism Day 2022 is celebrated on 27th of September every year. The purpose of celebrating this day is to increase tourism widely and spread awareness.

The theme of this year is ” Rethinking Tourism” that aims is to rethink tourism for development, through education and jobs, tourism’s impact on the planet, and opportunities to grow more sustainably.