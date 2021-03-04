Itanagar: CS, Buraucrats appeal Citizens to come forward for Covid Vaccination

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, several top bureaucrats, former lawmakers and senior citizens has univocally appeal the citizens of state above 60 years and also those who are above 45 years to 59 years with comorbidity to get them vaccinated of Covid 19 vaccine at their respective vaccination centre of government hospitals.

Briefing the press here at Rama Krishna Mission Hospital (RKM Hospital) on Thursday morning after getting himself vaccinated Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said that “Today I have taken my 1st dose of Covid vaccine and not feeling anything as rumors has confused someone, the Vaccine is safe and the government of India has been distributing across the country for the safety of its people”.

The vaccination drive in state has also got momentum and as per information received from the officers of health department the vaccination drive is going in 209 centers out of 343 centers in state.

we have already given instruction to function the remaining centers as per requirements for vaccination in the respective area of various district. He said.

As per information till March 2 around 38000 people has been vaccinated. Most of the people vaccinated are, Health Care workers, field level workers. CS said.

We have a target of around 6 lakhs in state to be vaccinated of FLW, HCW, senior citizens, and people above 45 to 59 years with comorbidity.

He further inform that now the senior citizens can register their names themselves or they can visit the vaccination centre with an identity card and the officers and medical staffs will guide them.

Meanwhile Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom inform that the vaccination drive is continue at RKM Hospital, Itafort dispensary and at TRIHMS and senior citizens and needy people may directly visit the centre and get them vaccinated with prior registration at the venue or through online registration. He said.

The drive has been getting momentum as the figure has been constantly rising and so far more than 3182 Covid workers and others has been vaccinated in capital complex.

Commissioner PS Lokhendey, Secretary Dani Salu, Remo Kamki several senior officers from various department, Police, ITBP, CRPF and several senior citizens which include former Minister Thupten Tempa, retired IGP Tashi Lama and other also vaccinated today.