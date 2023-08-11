Itanagar: CS assures to assuage and address demands of DSOAA

ITANAGAR- Chief Secretary Dharmendra agreed in principle to assuage and address the various grievances and demands of Directorate Service Officers Association Arunachal (DSOAA) who called on him and submitted a memorandum at his office chamber here yesterday.

The DSOAA delegation led by president and Director Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Yumlum Kaha, senior member and Administrative Training Institute Director Patey Marik, General Secretary and Deputy Director Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding Wangton Lowang and few other office bearers from line Departments submitted the memorandum on behalf of more than 30,000 enrolled DSOAA members in the state.

Among others, DSOAA demanded non-posting of APCS cadre officers in the Directorates as Directors which had led to severe stagnation in promotional avenues to departmental line officers to reach higher posts. They pointed out that many APPSC examination toppers had opted to join line departmental posts like Assistant Director, Finance and Accounts Officer, Child Development Project Officer, District Food and Civil Supply Officer, District Land Revenue and Settlement Officer, District Information and Public Relations Officer, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Society and District Tourism/Transport Officer etc. despite qualifying for the Entry Grade service hoping to reach the post of Director in their service career. However, to their great dismay, many line officers hardly get any promotion in their service career while their batchmate APCS officers rise to the ranks of Deputy Commissioners and Secretaries which was a major cause of frustration and demoralization amongst the Directorate officers.

While informing posting of APCS officers as Directors in the Directorates also hindered the framing of ‘Recruitment Rules’ of the affected Departments, DSOAA demanded fair and equal opportunity for induction to IAS cadre from Directorate officers for a balanced career progression among all officers of the state. DSOAA also highlighted that many circles in the state were facing shortages of APCS officers to run the administration and APCS officers ought to be posted as administrators rather than being posted as Directors at the Directorates.

DSOAA further reasoned that by the time an APCS officer as Director learns the job profile and working system of the line department in a year or two, he or she is posted out on transfer or promotion. In this way, posting of an APCS officer not only hinders promotional avenues of departmental officers, but it also derails the smooth functioning of the department.

Citing there was a cabinet decision on 13th July 2017 to en-cadre seven Director posts of the Departments of Industries, Tourism, Rural Development, Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, State Institute of Rural Development, Civil Aviation, Department of Karmik and Adhiyatmik, DSOAA appealed the chief secretary to issue an order to this effect.

Further, DSOAA also appealed the chief secretary to post Departmental officers as Directors in the Departments of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Land Management, Information Technology, Health Services, Panchayati Raj, State Transport, Civil Supplies, Disaster Management, Art and Culture, National Rural Health Mission, Housing and Urban Local Bodies. Further, DSOAA also pointed out that Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship had been manned by its departmental officer as Director for the past 8 years but the recent posting of an APCS officer as in-charge Director denying promotional avenue of the Joint Director with 30 years of service experience had demoralized and demotivated other officers of the concerned Department.

Pointing out posting of two Directors in a Department would be contradictory and unhealthy, DSOAA appealed to repeal the creation of 10 posts of Directors for Administration, Finance and Policy created vide No.PERS-105/2017 in 2018.

While appealing the chief secretary to take the confidence of all state Govt. employees before implementing the Bagra Committee Report submitted way back in 2013, DSOAA also appealed to strengthen all gazette level officers by the expert committee constituted to strengthen the APCS cadre services.

The DSOAA delegation will also meet the Chief Minister and submit the memorandum for growth and welfare of the largest platform of state Govt. employees in the state.