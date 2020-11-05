Itanagar Cricket Club Triangular series begins

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- The 1st ever Triangular series of Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) for it’s Donyi-Polo Cricket Academy (DPCA) open today by Smt. yama Tam Kholie the Founder member of Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) Treasurer, which she grace the occasion as a Chief Guest join by the Sonam Tenzing Hony. secretary Tawang District Cricket association (TDCA) as a Guest of honor, Tarh Tana as a Special guest and Vijay kumar Sharma as special invitee.

In her brief speech she lauded the effort of itanagar cricket Club and her journey in cricket association and ask the players for keep supporting each other with discipline.

The Guest of honor Sonam Tenzing also lauded the effort of itanagar cricket Club for nurture it’s boys in home ground for more knowledge about the Cricket.

Sharma and Tana also spoke in the occasion.

The President Itanagar cricket club suraj Tayam lauded the effort of all the founding member of Arunachal Cricket Association especially Smt. yama Tam Kholie and her team for give us such a platform, president lauded because of their efforts today we the Arunachal boys & girls get a chance to represent all the BCCI tournament.

The president also acknowledge the guest that number of the players from academy had been represent the state especially in Ranji Trophy.

The Itanagar Cricket Club decided to organize this event as a calendar event for their register players for more nurture within the club for better experience and also to develop the temperament within the players.

President also advice all the players for maintain discipline and keep maintain social distance due to this covid 19 as a responsble citizens of the state.

In the opening of the match Green Team captain Momer Ori won the tos and decided to bat first in which they set a target of 75 run in the board in 29.2 overs .

In reply both the openers kale cheda ( C) hit 29 run not and Neelam obi 27 runs not out and win the match comfortably in just 18 .1 overs.

In the opening day the man of the match awarded to Toko Techir who claim 6 wicket and give away only 12 runs and ball 2 maidan in his 8 overs spell.