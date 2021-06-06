Itanagar COVID-19 Unlockdown: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not

ITANAGAR- Good news finally coming for the residents of Itanagar Capital Region as the Government is preparing for unlockdown. As the new coronavirus cases decline, the government is preparing to ease restrictions from 7 June. While the positivity rate has come down, the total number of active cases are also down. What will be the form of this unlocking..? …. Here is the complete guidelines

Shops along the NH415 shall be allowed to open on alternate days (left side/ right side) from 5 AM to 2 PM as follows .

Monday, Wednesday & Friday Left side of Highway from Holongi to Banderdewa .

Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday Right side of Highway from Holongi to Banderdewa.

All shops and other establishments shall remain closed on Sundays.

All shops and commercial establishment within the Itanagar Capital Complex shall shut down at 2 PM. All shopkeepers/vendors opening their shops should proactively encourage customers to observe COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while selling products. Restaurants/hotels shall be permitted to open for home delivery only till 2 PM. No dine-in is allowed. Operation of Gym, Shopping Malls, Weekly/ Daily markets, Cinema Hall, Swimming Pool, Parlours & Spa, Bars, Nightclubs shall remain suspended till further orders. E-commerce/ Home Delivery services shall be allowed till 2 PM only with observance of COVID appropriate behavior. There shall be total ban on movement of individuals from 3 PM to 5 AM daily, except for exemptions granted to emergency Services & Departments vide Order even No. dated 29th May, 2021. Pharmacies, Hospitals, Animal Care Centres and Veterinary Clinics may operate without restrictions being providers of essential and emergency services. All Govt. Offices shall function till 2 PM with 30% Group-C Staff (on roster basis as prepared by HoD/Ho0). All Group A & B Officials shall attend office till 2 PM, except for the exempted categories. All public transport will be allowed to operate from 5 AM to 2 PM only with 50% occupancy. Agriculture, forestry and allied activities and ongoing construction works will be allowed from 5 AM to 2 PM only subject to the contractor/ owner ensuring adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviors. Marriages and religious functions will be only private affairs and be allowed with presence of maximum of 10(ten) persons. No reception parties will be allowed for post or pre-marriage functions. Funeral / last rites related gatherings shall not be more than 10 persons. All religious places shall remain closed till further orders. However, the religious head of a religious place or his representative may perform minimal religious rituals / prayers.

Entry into /exit from the Itanagar Capital Complex shall be restricted during the CURFEW period from 3 PM to 5 AM, except for medical emergencies, which shall be regulated through e-pass to be issued on genuine ground with prior approval of Competent Authority. Mandatory COVID-19 Tests shall be conducted at Banderdewa Check gate for movements within the permitted time.

E-passes can be applied at https://eservice.arunachal.qov.in/ or https://itanagar.nic.in For any queries, contact District COVID Control Room @09362813608 / covidcontrolroomitanaciar(&qmail.com (email).

Any person violating this order shall be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.