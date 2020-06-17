Itanagar- Covid-19 positive Engineering Student cured and discharged from TRIHMS

Itanagar- An 18-year-old civil engineering student who was admitted to PTC and Covid Care Center (CCC), Bandardwa after tested positive for COVID-19, and later shifted to TRIHMS, discharged on Wednesday with a mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

The patient was the lone person who tested positive out of the 10 students who returned to the state from Tamil Nadu on June 5.

He was admitted to the isolation ward at Banderdawa after his sample came positive and later shifted to TRIHMS, Naharlagun after the patient complained of physical weakness and loss of appetite.

“I don’t know how and when I contracted the virus during my stay in Tamil Nadu. Most bizarre is that I was tested positive while 9 others who traveled with me to state, their sample came negative, ” the recovered patient disclosed.

The boy recalls that he was in deep shock and was actually scared at first when his reports showed him positive for Covid -19.

“Soon I realized that while staying at the quarantine center, Covid Care Centre I should not worry and follow the instructions given by the doctors to get well as fast as I can,” he said.

To keep the mind busy, he said that while staying at TRIHMs he browses on social media and reads online news to kill time and motivates himself.

“There is no need to panic at all. Be healthy, eat healthily. Talk to your friends, family members, and parents if you feel lonely while living in a quarantine center but don’t let depression took over your mind, ”the COVID survivor advised the COVID-positive patients.

He further thanked all the officers, nurses who took care of him, and always motivated him during the isolation period.

Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Dr. Tao Kaki and Nodal Officer (Covid-19) Dr. Tamar Paleng among other were present and a discharge certificate was given away to the covid free patient.