Itanagar Corporator Calls on Arunachal Governor

ITANAGAR — Gora Lotak, Corporator of Ward No. 11 of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, at Lok Bhavan on January 10, 2026, seeking guidance and support for the holistic development of his ward.

During the meeting, the Corporator apprised the Governor of various challenges faced in his sector, particularly those related to cleanliness, waste disposal, hygiene and sanitation. He also briefed the Governor on the condition of public and private structures, along with the status of essential civic services within his area of responsibility. Lok Bhavan, the Governor’s official residence, falls within Ward No. 11.

Congratulating Lotak on his election, the Governor extended his best wishes and encouraged him to remain committed to public service. He urged the Corporator to work with dedication for the welfare and well-being of residents and to adopt a proactive approach in addressing civic issues.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of Ward No. 11, the Governor said that the presence of Lok Bhavan in the ward placed an added responsibility on the local administration to set high standards in cleanliness, planning and civic discipline. He noted that the ward should emerge as a model for other wards under the Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

Emphasising the broader role of urban governance in improving the quality of life, the Governor underlined the need for cleanliness, orderliness and aesthetic enhancement across all municipal areas. Well-maintained public spaces, he said, are a reflection of civic pride and responsible administration.

The Governor also advised corporators to adopt a participatory and people-centric approach, calling for avenue plantation drives to be undertaken in close coordination with the Department of Environment and Forests. Such initiatives, he said, would not only enhance the city’s visual appeal but also contribute to environmental sustainability and improved air quality.

Further, the Governor stressed that corporators must act as social facilitators by engaging with citizens, fostering community ownership and motivating residents to actively participate in cleanliness, conservation and development efforts.