Arunachal

Itanagar: Co-ordination meeting of Tourism Stakeholders held

Members from Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operator Association & All Arunachal Pradesh Transport Federation attended the meeting along with Tourism Officers.

Last Updated: August 22, 2023
ITANAGAR-   Secretary Tourism & Civil Aviation  Swapnil Naik chaired the co-ordination meeting of the Tourism Stakeholders to discuss the issues and way forward concerning the Tourism Industry of the state organized by the Dept. of Tourism, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh at State Food Craft Institute.

Members from Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operator Association & All Arunachal Pradesh Transport Federation attended the meeting along with Tourism Officers.

Deputy Director Gedo Eshi stressed on the need of conducting co-ordination meeting with the stakeholders’ time to time. He also requested the participants to utilize the opportunity to put forward their views & discuss ways to work with the Dept. for promotion of Tourism.

Secretary Tourism reiterated the importance of Tourism Stakeholders as they are the key players & The Dept. of Tourism is the main facilitator for Tourism & its stakeholders. He sought suggestions & feedbacks on the Arunachal Tourism Trade Act-2016 which has been uploaded in the Tourism Website.

Director Tourism Kesang Ngurup Damo highlighted the importance of nature and preservation of flora & fauna. While declaring the bright future of Tourism in the state, he insisted on creation of new tourist circuits and identification of unexplored tourist destinations.

Members of APTOA headed by Shri John Panya, representatives of AAPTF Techi Freedo and other senior Tour operators discussed Various topics related to PAP, ILP, TFCs, trekking routes, marketing, Safety & Security etc. and other important aspects for the growth of the state Tourism as a whole.

The meeting concluded with Vote of Thanks by Deputy Director Smti Bengia Manna Sonam.

