Itanagar: Chandanagar submerged in flood water, 99 families affected

Itanagar- A large area of Chandanagar today submerged in flood water and affected 99 families when the Yagamso nallah discharged huge volume of water owing to heavy downpour.

IMC former Councilor, Gora Tallang inform that early morning at around 4.30 AM the Yagamso nallah was discharging a huge volume of water owning to heavy downpour. And due to blockage near a under construction culvert near NH-415 in chandanager the river water course entered from a gap between the culvert and boundary wall in the colony backside of the Green Mount School and submerged the whole colony. Talang said.

All the property, clothes, food items, books of the students, electronic items and other essential stocked was been completely damaged. Some of the residents have become homeless situation as their everything have completely damaged. Tallang added.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso alongwith Capital Additional Deputy Commissioner rushed to Chandanagar and meet the victims, while consoling the people, Kaso said that we need to remain alert all the time as people across the globe are fighting against the Coronavirus and the flood had been adding to lots of problems to us.

He further requested the ADC Talom Dupok and DDMO I/C Tem Kaya to immediately work out assessment and provide necessary relief materials to the victims. He also appeal the administration that if necessary few of them may be taken to Relief camp and provide them support for rehabilitation at the earliest.

Kaso also provided food and ration items to the victims on the occasion. The ration items which include rice 10 quintal, 1 quintal of pulse and 50 liter of muster oil etc.

It is mention that 98 family at Chandanagar has been affected due to flood while one family near APEDA office has also been affected due to flood.