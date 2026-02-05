Itanagar Celebrates Dalai Lama’s Grammy Award

ITANAGAR- A joint programme was held in Itanagar on February 5 to celebrate the Grammy Award conferred upon 14th Dalai Lama, recognising his work Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Great Dalai Lama, which won the Grammy for Best Audiobook Narration.

The event was jointly organised by the Itanagar Buddhist Cultural Society (IBCS), Thupten Gatseling Monastery, and Himalaya Suraksha Manch, Arunachal Pradesh, and was held at Thupten Gatseling Monastery. The programme was marked by prayers, reflections, and tributes highlighting the Dalai Lama’s message of compassion, peace, and universal harmony.

Among those present were R. K. Khrimey, former Member of Parliament and National Convener of the Core Group for Tibetan Cause–India; Tarh Tarak, President of Himalaya Suraksha Manch and Chairman of the State Food Commission; Dr. Leiky Wangchuk, President of IBCS; Nima Sangey, Secretary General of Himalaya Suraksha Manch Arunachal Pradesh; former ministers Anok Wangsa and Tanyong Tatak; Lama Rinchen Norbu; and other lamas, dignitaries, and members of the organising bodies.

Speaking at the event, Tarh Tarak described the Grammy Award as a historic recognition that extends beyond personal achievement, saying it acknowledged a voice that has consistently spoken for humanity rather than for any single nation or faith. He noted that the award reflects the continuing relevance of spiritual wisdom in a modern, technology-driven world and symbolises global recognition of ethical and moral leadership.

R. K. Khrimey stated that the Dalai Lama has received 151 international awards from various countries and global organisations, reflecting widespread respect for his teachings and lifelong commitment to peace. He highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between India and Tibet, describing them as civilisations bound together by shared spiritual heritage.

Khrimey also spoke about upcoming events, including the International Tibet Support Groups Conference in Dharamsala and the observance of Tibetan Uprising Day on March 10. He announced that a Tenshuk, or long-life prayer ceremony, would be held on March 11 in Dharamsala on the occasion of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birth anniversary, organised by Tibet Support Groups and non-Buddhist followers across India.

During his address, Khrimey called for India’s highest civilian award to be conferred upon the Dalai Lama in recognition of his global contributions to peace and humanity. He also acknowledged the role of Himalaya Suraksha Manch Arunachal Pradesh and its affiliated units in supporting the Tibetan cause.

The programme concluded with prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama and a collective reaffirmation of his teachings on compassion, peace, Nalanda wisdom, and universal harmony.