Itanagar: Capital SP Office sealed after one staff tests positive for Covid-19

Itanagar: Capital SP office located near Ganga Market sealed today evening after one staff working at Capital SP office tested positive for Covid-19.

While confirming, Director General of Police (DGP) R. P. Upadhaya inform that the Capital SP Office has been sealed as one staff (lady constable) working in office has been tested Covid-19 positive today.

All the staffs working at SP office will go for Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tomorrow and after proper disinfectant of the office building and campus, the office will be allow to open.

All the staffs working at Capital SP office will go for Covid-19 test on Wednesday. DGP further said.

As per information around 80 staffs of Capital SP Office will go for Coronavirus (Covid-19) test,

Meanwhile the lady constable has been shifted to Covid Care Centre (CCC).