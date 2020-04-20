Itanagar: Capital police seized 203 two-wheelers, 82 four-wheelers

Itanagar

The capital police seized a total of 203 two-wheelers and 82 four-wheelers so far for violating lockdown norms, informed Tumme Amo, SP Capital.

On Monday, police in the city seized 3 two-wheelers, 1 three-wheeler who was found wandering in the city without a valid reason.

Earlier DA has also instructed people to minimize gathering and reduce unnecessary venturing out for other nonessential purposes.

Capital SP Tumme Amo while talking to media inform that police is for the safety and security of people and is working in the greater interest. The are working 24×7 in street as a frontline warriors in fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19). People should also understand the need of hour to remain at home if there is no urgent works.

He also urge upon all to obey the order of administration and government from time to time.

He appeal all section of society to adhere to the guidelines and advisory of health department.

This is a critical time we are passing and all those persons can support and extend their responsibility in fight against Covid-19. SP added.