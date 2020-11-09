Itanagar: Capital police nabbed 2 drug peddlers with Brown Sugar

ITANAGAR: The Capital police nabbed two drug peddlers and seized 50 numbers of plastic vials containing suspected Brown Sugar approximately 68 grams a which may cost 2 to 5 lakhs, informed Capital Superintendent of Police, Jimmy Chiram in a press briefing at Itanagar Police station today.

The capital police, in its continuous effort to curb the menace of Drug peddling activities, had caught many peddlers in recent times and booked under Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, added Chiram.

“Two people identified as Raju Tamang (28 years) of Banderdewa and Majub Rangyang (27 years) of Tirap district were apprehended from Bank Tinali,” said SP. Both reached the capital complex to deliver the brown sugar (consignment) to the customer who was intercepted by the police team on receiving information from the sources, he added.

After interrogation duo revealed the place where drug was kept, subsequently along with drug police team seized one mini truck, scooty and two set of mobiles, added SP saying that a case has been registered vide Itanagar PS case no 251/10 U/S 21(b) NPDS act and endorsed to SI for further investigation.

On the other hand, police also seized 5 kg of ganja from different locations in the capital complex at Panchali, 6 kilo and Mowb – II area. SP informed.

Meantime, SP urged the citizens of the capital complex to be vigilant on the drug peddlers and informed the police immediately in case of any doubts and evidence for which the informer’s detail would be maintained secret.

Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom, OC PS Inspector Phsasang Simi, SI A K Jha were also present during the press briefing and they also share their concern about the increase of drug cases in and around the capital complex and appeal the general public to help the police in curbing the menace.