Itanagar: Capital Police Arrested One Drug Peddler with Brown Sugar worth of Rs 2.25 lakhs

Itanagar: Capital police arrested one drug peddler and seized Brown sugar from his possession worth of Rs 2.25 lakh, informed Tumme Amo, SP Capital Complex.

Capital police has the information that ” one peddler was selling Brown Sugar at very high rate at Chimpu and he had also engaged others to sell Brown Sugar to the youths in Itanagar” said Capital SP.

On the basis of that information Capital Police team comprised of Insp P. Simi OC , Itanagar PS, SI AK Jha, CRPF Jawans along with PCR-5 led by DySP Kamdam Sikom SDPO Itanagar under the direct supervision of SP Capital Tumme Amo planned and raided one suspected house at Chimpu near Sangey Laden Sport Academy & apprehended one person from the spot namely Tamar Rai age-28 years.

Police also seized 17.25 grams of suspected Brown Sugar from his possession which is worth of Rs. 2 .25 lakh, 30 nos of Empty Pastic vials, 04 nos of Mobile handsets and Cash Rs, 2000/

As per revelation of arrested person, earlier also he had brought Brown Sugar from Banderdewa and Hollongi areas and sold it in Itanagar wherein he got profit of approx 300%- 400%.

He has been formally arrested and produced before the Hon’ble Court today on 30/07/2020 and taken to Police Custody for further investigation.