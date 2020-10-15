Itanagar- Capital admin issues advisory for Durga Puja celebration

Itanagar- The capital complex district administration today issue various advisory and guidelines in view of Durga Puja celebration in capital complex.

After receipt of several application for puja celebration in capital region in the background of prevailing situation of Covid 19 pandamic, the district administration issued several guidelines and advisory in the greater interest of public.

Guidelines and advisory are here

The Puja pandals will be allowed to be set up only in temples and no temporary pandals shall be allowed to be erected on and by the side of any street.

There shall be no Mela/Food Stall/Stalls selling items etc. in and around Puja pandals.

While the timing shall be strictly maintained for the visit of the devotees to the pandals from 5 AM in the morning till 9 PM in the evening. The order said.

A maximum of 30 persons inclusive of organizers and priests shall be allowed to gather at a time in the Puja Pandals while a maximum of 10 devotees shall be allowed to enter at a Puja premises subject to there being sufficient space to maintain social distancing. The order said.

The organizer should ensure Fire Safety measures installed at the premises at any cost and the loud speaker be used in minimum audible limit. organizers should ensure to install CCTV cameras at the pandals.DC said.

Organizers should not allow any person to enter the Puja premises without face cover and washing of hands which should be the responsibility of Puja Organizers at entrance of Puja premises. DC said.

No immersion/procession will be allowed this time only a ritual could be performed in the temples.

All visitors to Puja pandals shall be subjected to thermal scanning by Puja organizers and no persons with any symptoms related to COVID-19 shall be allowed to enter the Puja Pandals.

in case any person/visitor to Puja pandal is suspected to be symptomatic with COVID- 19, it will be the responsibility of the Puja Organizers to inform the nearest Government Medical Facility and arrange for shifting of such person to the nearest COVID treatment centre. DC added.

Any untoward incident arises should be informed to the Police immediately.

any violation of the guidelines will attract action as per legal provisions against the puja committee/organizer or the individual/devotee as the case may be. DC further said.