Itanagar: Campaign on solid waste management held

Itanagar

This campaign forms a pivotal part of the Smart City's efforts to revive the Yagamso river as part of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP).

Last Updated: August 22, 2023
ITANAGAR-  A comprehensive Information Education and Communication (IEC) Campaign on solid waste management has been successfully conducted by NGOs- Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, in collaboration with Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Itanagar: Youths unite to clean Yagamso River on Indigenous People’s Day

Volunteers and dedicated field workers from the participating NGOs carried out an extensive door-to-door outreach within the three designated areas of the YRRP: Kime Pakka, Abo Tani, and Chandranagar in Itanagar.

YRRP Coordinator, Prem T Loda, shared that this monthly IEC campaign serves as a critical initiative in these areas. Diverse approaches are employed each month as part of this campaign, all contributing towards the shared objective of a pristine and pollution-free river.

The campaign centers on educating household owners and shopkeepers about the importance of source segregation and different categories of waste.

Arunachal Pradesh: Landslides at many places due to heavy rains

A major focus is encouraging these stakeholders to exclusively dispose of segregated waste into the appropriate IMC trucks, thereby contributing directly to the cleanliness and health of the Yagamso river.

