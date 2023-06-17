ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar: Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh

Mito Dirchi, who was awaiting posting, is the new Joint Secretary of SJETA.

Last Updated: June 17, 2023
ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government has undergone a bureaucratic reshuffle for effective administration.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has posted the Special Secretary for Women and Child Development and Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Akriti Sagar as the deputy commissioner of West Kameng district. She replaces Karma Leki, who is the new Joint Secretary of the Personnel Department.

According to an order by Chief Secretary Dharmendra on Thursday, Jummar Bam, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Basar in Lepa Rada district, has been appointed as Director Industries, while Tabang Bodung, ADC of Yupia, near here, has been posted as Art & Culture Director.

Tax, Excise and Narcotics Commissioner Kanki Darang has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, while the present DC of the border district, KN Damo, has been appointed as Tourism Director.

Mito Dirchi, who was awaiting posting, is the new Joint Secretary of SJETA.

Deputy Secretary (Protocol) Tom Ratan has been appointed as Skill Development Joint Secretary.

Dr D K Chutia, who is posted as the Deputy Resident Commissioner of Arunachal Bhawan in Guwahati, has been made the Additional Resident Commissioner.

