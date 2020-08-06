Itanagar: BJYM volunteers released from quarantine after they served the CCC Lekhi for a week

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The volunteers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit who had voluntarily worked at covid care centre (CCC) Lekhi were released here on Thursday after 5 days of quarantine at senior officer apartments.

The BJYM state unit president Ram Tajo while talking to press informed that they have tested negative in the antigen test and will now observe home quarantine as per direction of the doctor.

He said during their stay at Lekhi CCC volunteers tried their best to extend help. “There was a lot of criticism in social media about Lekhi CCC. We meet DC in order to know the reason for it. The issue of manpower was cited as the main reason and therefore we volunteered,” he said.

The BJYM President also shared that as part of volunteering they cleaned the room and distributed food by wearing PPE suits and maintaining all precautions at Lekhi CCC. Further he expressed displeasure over people criticizing CCC in social media without knowing ground realities.

“Please stop writing and instead be ready to volunteer at CCC. Before criticizing in social media about CCC, people should contribute from their side,” he added.

We have made a humble beginning and hope that more people may come up to help, support and cooperate the frontline workers, administration and other who are dedicatedly service the society and fighting the Coronavirus (Covid 19) in different parts of state. Tajo added.

He further inform that during the nationwide lockdown the volunteers had also join hands with various department and separately in helping the stranded people and other locals who were needy and looking for help.