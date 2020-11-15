Itanagar: BJP starts Itanagar Municipal election campaign

ITANAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today started campaign for Itanaga Municipal Elections scheduled to be held in the month of December as announced by State Election Commissioner recently.

BJP National council member and advisor to chief minister Tame Phassang today attended several public programmes in capital organized by various wings of the party in support of their party deserving candidates.

Addressing series of public meeting at Police colony, Mowb-II and other parts of capital complex, Phasang said that time has come make ourselves ready and well prepared ourselves at ground level for the upcoming local body polls in state.

Our party has performed well in Bihar election and soon it will do its best in West Bengal polls also he said.

Everything are being finalized and state election commission has announced that election to be held for both Panchayat and municipal body this year and accordingly the biggest party of country in state has been doing its best for a comfortable win for its candidates wherever they are contesting. He said.

“The leaders and workers those are in party and others who are joining should work for the party activities without asking for party tickets for the upcoming local body poll in state. Ticket distribution is based upon the party screening committee but the works which are needed should be done without selfish motive as a real party workers and candidate”. Phassang said.

Even if the election has been announced the SoP for Covid pandemic will also be issued by health department and SEC, should be maintained but at the same time the ongoing developmental activities party activities should also be continued. He said.

We should know the facilities, schemes and developmental activities which are being undertaken in the municipality and panchayat area so who ever are candidates can create awareness should prove themselves before the general masses in their respective assembly constituency.

The schemes and several flagship programme of ruling BJP at centre and state should be known to the local masses for all round development of state .

We are receiving several list of candidate for municipal election and everything should be finalize at a level of party, Phassang further appeal the deserving candidate to finalize themselves before asking for party ticket. He said.

In an another meeting held at Ward No-9 at Mowb-II Vihar, Phasang said that out party is our identity and we should sincerely with dedication and devotion to work for the part right from grassrooth level in the public service.

Senior party larders and lawmakers also attended the kickoff election campaigning programme at Mowb-II which include MLA Ojing Tasing, party leader Tadar Niglar, Tayek Goi among others.

Party deserving candidate for the post of corporate Yania Niji from Ward No-2, Techi Hanang from Ward No-9 also address the gathering at their respective area.