Itanagar: BJP observe Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized various programmes as a part of the observance of the Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) on August 14th 2023 at Itanagar in collaboration with Capital District BJP, Itanagar in commemoration of the people who had lost their lives during that tumultuous period.

In the morning, State BJP organized silence peaceful procession from Akash Deep Market to state BJP HQ. Tame Phassang Mayor and Nani Lajie State Vice-President inaugurated the display of photographs of 1947 partitions has part of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas on 14th August 2023 at BJP Hq. Itanagar in presence of the dignitaries.

Nani Lajie State Vice-President cum Convener highlighted in details on the Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas and said that Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is an Annual National Memorial Day observed on 14th August in India, commemorating the victims and sufferings of people during the 1947 Partition of India.

Tame Phassang Mayor IMC Itanagar remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during the partition in 1947, said that no majority of Muslim community favored for 1947 partitions, but the decision was taken by few peoples and wrong policy of congress where several families were displaced and many lost their lives in the partition.

Techi Kaso local MLA said that during the 1947 partitions in the name religions, millions of peoples were lost their life and displaced only due to wrong decision. The partition of the country in 1947 is that inhuman chapter of the Indian history which can never be forgotten.

Kiren Rijjiju Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India also participated the programme through VC from New Delhi, besides Tagin Siga State Vice-President, Tadar Niglar State secretary and Ashok Sanchuju State Secretary also spokes on the occasion.

Earlier state BJP also screened the documentaries featuring the travails of the people, who endured the 1947 partition during the day long programme at State BJP HQ, Itanagar.