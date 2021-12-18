Itanagar: BJP Capital dist hold Executive meeting

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Capital District Itanagar held its District cum Mandal Executive Meeting at Hill Top Itanagar which was attended by Tai Taga, Advisor to CM, BJP Capital District Itanagar President Tarh Soping, State BJP Secretary cum Media-Cell Incharg Tadar Niglar,i Tarh Achak Corporator Ward No 16, Gyamar Tuvin Corporator Ward No 14, Gyamar Taz Corporator Ward No 06, all the District, Morcha’s & Mandal Office Bearers, BLCs, BJP Capital Karyakartas.

Tai Tagak Advisor to CM in his speech urged all BJP elect. IMC Corporator to attend the District Executive Meeting and share their report card on their development of respective wards & placed their grievances too.

He also explained the Nomenclature of BJP to Karykarta’s present and advised them to strictly follow party discipline.

As resource person Kenyir Ringu Core Group Member BJP Arunachal Pradesh & BJP Spokesperson Techi Necha attended the meeting.