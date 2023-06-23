Itanagar: Biyuram Wahge unveiled statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

ITANAGAR- Biyuram Wahge MLA cum state BJP president and Ananta Narayan Mishra Sangathan Mantri unveiled the statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on the eve of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Balidan Diwas at 6 mile, Itanagar.

Biyuram Wahge while highlighted the supreme sacrificed and contribution of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, said that Mukerjee’s contribution in uniting the nationalist people of the state under the umbrella of ”Ek Vidhan Ek Nishan Ek Pradhan” agitation would always be remembered.

The unveiling of the statue is not only a tribute to the great leader but a pledge as well to carry forward and complete the unfinished agenda. We sacrificed for the party to serve the nation, state and the peoples not for power. We should contribute the nation not competition, he added.

Ananta Narayan Mishra who present on the occasion as guest of honour appreciated Lokam Tassar for unveiled the statue of Mukherjee, he said that I have been working in North eastern states since last 17 years, but never seen such initiative taken up by any individual nor party in the state, such initiative is highly appreciable.

He said that this statue is first in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The unveiling of the statue is not only a tribute to the great leader but a pledge as well to carry forward and complete the unfinished agenda.

Lokam Tassar MLA highlighted the contribution made by the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and said that I am very inspired of their sacrificed for the nation for which initiated for the unveiling their statue.

Techi Necha BJP Spokesperson, Tadar Devan District President, Dare Mada Yangda ZPC Kurung Kummey, Nima Sange Co-Convener Media Department, panchayat leaders and karyakartas on Kurung Kumey District were also present n the occasion.