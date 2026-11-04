Itanagar Bandh Over SUMP Draws Mixed Response as PRAC Warns of Intensified Agitation

ITANAGAR- A 12-hour shutdown called by the People’s Rights Action Committee (PRAC) over demands linked to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) received a mixed response across Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar Capital Region on Wednesday, with most shops and commercial establishments remaining closed while government offices continued to function normally.

The bandh, observed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., was called after an earlier ultimatum issued by PRAC to the State Government reportedly passed without action.

Despite restrictions imposed by the district administration and the deployment of additional security personnel, the shutdown was largely peaceful, with police reporting no major law-and-order problems or untoward incidents.

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Capital Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar said the bandh remained peaceful and that security arrangements had been strengthened at key locations, including the Civil Secretariat and Lok Bhavan.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, proposed on the Siang River, has become the focal point of sustained opposition from sections of indigenous communities, particularly the Adi and Galo, who have raised concerns over possible displacement, loss of land and environmental consequences.

PRAC has placed several demands before the government, including the immediate release of people detained in connection with the October 23 protests against SUMP in Siang, East Siang and Upper Siang districts.

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The committee has also demanded the withdrawal of security forces deployed in connection with the project, the revocation of suspension orders issued against gaonburas, or village headmen, and the suspension of SUMP-related survey activities.

PRAC Chairman Takam Sonia has warned that the agitation could be intensified, including the possibility of an indefinite statewide bandh, if the demands are not addressed.

Meanwhile, Itanagar Capital Region (Naharlagun) SP Nyelam Nega also described the bandh as peaceful.

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Police said a small group of protesters attempted to march in the morning from Bage Tinali near Nirjuli towards IG Park in Itanagar, but they were dispersed without any reported incident.

While some vehicles continued to operate, roads across several parts of the capital region remained largely deserted, reflecting the impact of the shutdown on normal commercial and public activity.

The bandh was observed despite the Capital Complex District Magistrate Toko Babu declaring the shutdown illegal and unlawful on November 3 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The administrative order had cited potential hardship to daily wage earners, patients, businesses and the general public and directed the organisers to withdraw the bandh call.

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However, PRAC went ahead with the shutdown.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had assured the Adi community that their concerns, including issues relating to their land, homes and the Siang River, would remain central to deliberations surrounding the project, while emphasising the need for dialogue and transparency.

Wednesday’s shutdown significantly affected commercial activity, with most shops and business establishments keeping their shutters down. At the same time, government offices remained functional and essential administrative activity continued.

The mixed response highlighted the continuing tension surrounding the proposed SUMP, which has witnessed protests, arrests and growing opposition from communities concerned about its possible social and environmental impact.

With PRAC warning of a possible escalation of its agitation, the developments have added pressure for continued engagement between the government, affected communities and other stakeholders over one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most contentious proposed infrastructure projects.