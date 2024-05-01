ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: Arts Club of DNGC Honors Outgoing Students with Certificate Distribution and Farewell Programme

Last Updated: May 1, 2024
1 minute read
Itanagar: Arts Club of DNGC Honors Outgoing Students with Certificate Distribution and Farewell Programme

ITANAGAR-  The Arts Club of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar hosted an event on April 30th, 2024, as it bid farewell to its graduating members while recognising their outstanding contributions.

The event began with a warm welcome extended Dr. Bige Yomgam, Co-convenor of the Arts Club. emphasising the pivotal role of student involvement in nurturing creativity and talent within the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel 

The highlight of the event was a motivational speech by Dr. Helina Mantaw, inspiring the outgoing students to pursue their artistic passions with fervor and determination. Subsequently, certificates were presented to 20 outstanding students for their dedication and achievements in the activities of the Arts Club.

Related Articles

Dr. Tage Ampa, Convener of the Arts Club, in a brief address, commended the students for their exemplary performance and encouraged them to remain actively engaged in artistic endeavors beyond their academic journey.

Nearly 100 schools in Delhi get bomb threats via email

The farewell programme was attended by thirty-six enthusiastic members of the Arts Club marking a poignant conclusion to a chapter filled with creativity, camaraderie, and artistic excellence.

The event celebrated the accomplishments of the outgoing students but also focused on the enduring spirit of creativity and unity fostered by the Arts Club at DNGC.

Tags
Last Updated: May 1, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Police arrest 3 members of PAJSC spearheading movement against APPSC cash-for-job scam

Arunachal Police arrest 3 members of PAJSC spearheading movement against APPSC cash-for-job scam

Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveils logo for Bharat Lok Sangeet - Arunachal Utsav 2024

Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveils logo for Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2024

APPSC Fiasco: PAJSC observing Black Day, Twitter Storm- LIVE UPDATE

APPSC Fiasco: PAJSC observing Black Day, Twitter Storm- LIVE UPDATE

Arunachal: Sarod Recital Evening held at RGU

Arunachal: Sarod Recital Evening held at RGU

Arunachal: "Apu Apa" a collection of Wancho folktales release during Oriah celebration

Arunachal: “Apu Apa” a collection of Wancho folktales release during Oriah celebration

Arunachal: 14 districts are eligible for Malaria-free certification; Official

Arunachal: 14 districts are eligible for Malaria-free certification; Official

Itanagar: Show-cause notices to be issued for river pollution: DC Talo Potom

Itanagar: Show-cause notices to be issued for river pollution: DC Talo Potom

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Nyishi Indigenous Art & Archive-Cum-Cultural Centre in Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Nyishi Indigenous Art & Archive-Cum-Cultural Centre in Itanagar

Arunachal: YMCR sets record by clearing 5000 Kg garbage from Barapani River

Arunachal: YMCR sets record by clearing 5000 Kg garbage from Barapani River

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister calls on the Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister calls on the Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button