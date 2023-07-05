Itanagar: APYC Launches ‘Behtar Bharat ki Buniyaad’ campaign

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress ( APYC ) today launched the “Behtar Bharat ki Buniyaad Challenge” at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar in presence of Nur Sofiqul Wazid, National Secretary, Indian Youth Congress Incharge of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The ‘Behtar Bharat ki Buniyaad Challenge’ is an app based campaign launched by the Indian Youth Congress for its upcoming biggest Youth Convention at Bengaluru City w.e.f 26th to 28th July 2023 wherein any youth Congress Member and likeminded individual can download the app from the Google Play Store and voluntarily contribute for successful conduct of the mega event” informed State President, Tarh Johny.

Simultaneously, a candle light vigil was conducted in solidarity with the people of Manipur and prayer was offered for immediate restoration of peace in the conflict ridden state.