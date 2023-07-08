Itanagar: APYC, APCC organise Peaceful Protest March in solidarity of Rahul Gandhi

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) and APCC today jointly organised a Peaceful Protest March in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi as a nationwide protest in the wake of the Gujarat High Court refusing to stay his conviction in the defamation Case.

The protest march started from Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan to Tennis Court, IG Park, was participated by Senior APCC Members, Frontal Organisations of Congress Party and Youth Congress Members from State and Districts.

Talking to media persons, Congress workers said that ” Rahul Gandhi’s fight is against BJP Governtment for Poor, Farmers, Unemployment Youths, Price Rise, Undemocratic Governence, Secularism and Corruptions. His message ‘NAFRAT KI BAZAAR MEI MOHABBAT KI DHUKAN KHOLENGE’ has touched millions heart in the midst of crowded hate, the hate seeded by PM Narendra Modi and RSS with the aim of divide and rule policy.

The growing popularity of Rahul Gandhi is creating a fear in PM Narendra Modi which have forced him spread hatred. Out of fear, PM Narendra Modi is not visiting and speaking on Manipur Violence.” Spoke Tarh Johny, President, Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress .

Johny further said, “Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress is determined to stand in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi on any kind of injustice done to him against BJP Government. His growing popularity and love he’s getting from people shows his image in the country after being disqualified from MP and being harassed by misuse of Indian Judicial”.

Party leaders, Gyamar Tana, APCC General Secretary, Smti Chukhu Nachi, APMCC Vice President and Kipa Kaha, AICC Member also spoke in the gathering.