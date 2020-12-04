Itanagar: APST resume city services in capital complex

ITANAGAR: The city’s public transport system got a new fillip with the much-awaited city bus services finally resumed in the state capital by Arunachal Pradesh State Transport department (APST) giving a huge sighn of relief to daily commuters especially students, daily wage earners who had to shell out lots of money every day from their pockets while commuting through the private mode of public transport to reach various destination under ICR.

The decision to resume city bus services was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary on December 3, according to circular issued by the Department. The city bus services was resumed after a hiatus of more than 8 months due to COVID-19.

The Transport department has pressed into service Two Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) buses and two Force traveller (Passenger vehicle ) that will run between Naharlagun-Chimpu and Banderdawa – Ganga on daily basis.

“The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Service has introduced City Service buses from Banderdewa to Chimpu and vice versa via Karsingsa, Nirjuli, Nahalagun, Papu Nallah, Itanagar and Ganga.

According to the plan issued by the department through a circular, JNNURM buses will depart 7:00 AM from the Ganga, Itanagar with stoppages at Raj Bhawan, Pappu Nallah, Naharlagun, Karsingsha then Banderdawa.

The same bus will return to the starting point (Ganga market touching above stoppages after dropping passengers at Banderdawa between 10:30 am- 11:00 Am. The fare for buses has been fixed reasonably from 10-60 Rupees.

Also, two force traveller passenger vehicle has been pressed alongside the Buses, one will ferry passenger from Chimpu -Naharlagun and another from Naharlagun -Chimpu. Both the vehicle will depart from their destination at sharp 8:00 am and the fare has been fixed as 10 -70 Rupees based on distances.

Meanwhile, many observers in social media while commending the transport department for introducing the city bus services however finds the fare higher for city bus services and suggested to reduce the fare a bit more so than every pocket can afford the services.

Also, few while pointing out at the absence of a proper bus parking shed in ICR opined that the buses may increase the load of traffic and delay the passenger time to reach their destination.

Others advised passengers while availing the services not to litter, spit inside the bus and maintain cleanliness inside the bus.

However, It is also advisable that since the Covid vaccine has not yet arrived and therefore passengers need to use facemask and maintain safety measures from the clutch of Coronavirus.