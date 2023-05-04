ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

The consultations were organized by WWF-India and the State Biodiversity Board of Arunachal Pradesh.

Itanagar: APSBSAP district level consultation held

ITANAGAR-  The district level consultations for preparing the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan for Capital Complex region was held today, which was a part of a series of district level consultations which kick started at Ziro, Lower Subansiri district on 10 March 2023. The consultations were organized by WWF-India and the State Biodiversity Board of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Priya Gupta, Ms. Aparna Koodathingal, and Mr. Ranju Dodum from WWF-India and, State Biodiversity Board research officer Dr Bamin Yakang and technical assistant Ms. Dusu Rila were part of the team that organised the consultation.

Diverse stakeholders like Zilla Parishad Members, Gram Panchayat Members, Biodiversity Management Committee chairpersons, Gaon Bura, Gaon Buri, officers of the Line departments, Forest Department staff, Women’s group members, Youth group members and NGOs participated in the consultation and provided their valuable inputs.

The workshop highlighted the need for conserving nature through establishing Community Conserved Areas, protecting river stretches and catchment areas, building and promoting eco-tourism avenues, putting effective regulations on earth cutting for infrastructure development, Hornbill protection, promoting beekeeping, compensatory afforestation, and providing waste and plastic management solutions.

