Itanagar: APPSC Chairman calls on the Governor

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Nipo Nabam along with A.R. Talwade, Secretary, APPSC, met the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 24th November 2020. The meeting was called by the Governor to discuss and work out a foolproof system for flawless conduct of the coming Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (APPSCC) (Main) Examination, 2020.

The Governor emphasized on the onerous responsibility of the APPSC to leave no stone unturned for making sure that the question papers are flawless, within the given syllabus and strictly as per the rules of the APPSC for the purpose.

The Governor also emphasized that the Commission has to reinforce the faith of the people in the APPSC for their transparency and objectivity. He said that it should rise to the expectations of the people, particularly the youth of the State and leave no loopholes in the examination and viva voce processes and complete the examination procedures on time as per the schedule.

The Governor appreciated the District Administrations and State Police for their contribution in the conduct of the Preliminary Examinations despite the COVID-19 protocol and problems.

The Governor, in the service of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and his constitutional obligation and responsibility, has been continuously monitoring and advising the Commission in the correct conduct of all the selections assigned to them by the state government. He has chaired several meetings along with Chief Minister and APPSC Members to ensure that APPS Examinations are conducted with utmost transparency and within the prefixed timeframe.

The Chairman APPSC assured the Governor about the timely and proper conduct of the Main APPS Examinations and Viva Voce 2020.