ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: APCDPOWA condoles the demise of Dani Loma

Late Dani Loma was born on 3rd March,1966 at Hija Village, Lower Subansiri.

January 20, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: APCDPOWA condoles the demise of Dani Loma
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Child Development Project Officers’ Welfare Association (APCDPOWA) on behalf of all the CDPOs in Arunachal Pradesh under the Department of Women and Child Development, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh express deep grief and shock over the sudden and untimely demise of Dani Loma, CDPO, Tamen-Raga, Kamle District  who breathe his last at around 6.30PM on 19th January,2022 at City Hospital Guwahati.

Late  Dani Loma  was born on 3rd March,1966 at Hija Village, Lower Subansiri. He joined the Government  service as Statistical Assistant at Roing ICDS project, Lower Dibang Valley on 15/09/1994. He was a sincere and dedicated officer and served the department for more than 27 years for which the organisation shall always remember him. He is survived by his wife Smt. Dani Yam, four Sons and a Daughter.

The APCDPOWA extend its sincere prayers to the almighty to give enough strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief and sorrow. The APCDPOWA extends its sincere condolences to the family.

The condolence meeting was also held at directorate of WCD, Itanagar at 3.30 PM today. The officer colleagues under women and child development department observed two minutes silence in respect of the departed soul and prayed for his eternal peace.

Related Articles

Tags
January 20, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Itanagar: AAPSU, NESO Protest against Nagaland killings

Itanagar: AAPSU, NESO Protest against Nagaland killings

December 9, 2021
Itanagar: IMC Mayor with his team left for Delhi to attend Capacity Building Training

Itanagar: IMC Mayor with his team left for Delhi to attend Capacity Building Training

December 5, 2021
40 new vehicles for garbage collection in Itanagar soon- IMC Mayor

40 new vehicles for garbage collection in Itanagar soon- IMC Mayor

December 2, 2021
Itanagar: NSS Unit if DNGC observes 'WORLD AIDS DAy'

Itanagar: NSS Unit if DNGC observes ‘WORLD AIDS DAy’

December 1, 2021
Arunachal: Pema Khandu urges DCs to take ‘ownership’ of all developmental projects

Arunachal: Pema Khandu urges DCs to take ‘ownership’ of all developmental projects

November 25, 2021
Itanagar: WCD Organises workshop on 'Integration of Women with Technology'

Itanagar: WCD Organises workshop on ‘Integration of Women with Technology’

November 24, 2021
Barring few incidents, ANSU's Itanagar Bandh passes off peacefully

Barring few incidents, ANSU’s Itanagar Bandh passes off peacefully

November 23, 2021
LIVE UPDATE: 12 Hrs ICR Bandh called by ANSU

LIVE UPDATE: 12 Hrs ICR Bandh called by ANSU

November 23, 2021
“Comrades’ Rendezvous” 2021- An Orientation program on APPSC Exam held

“Comrades’ Rendezvous” 2021- An Orientation program on APPSC Exam held

November 22, 2021
Itanagar- ANSU calls 12 Hrs Capital Bandh on 23Nov, 2021

Itanagar- ANSU calls 12 Hrs Capital Bandh on 23Nov, 2021

November 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button