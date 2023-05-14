ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Itanagar: APCC celebrates Congress Victory in Karnataka
ITANAGAR-   Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC )  has celebrated the victory of the Congress party in the Karnataka Assembly Elections with great  on May 13 at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar.
APCC General Secretary Gyamar Tana, along with other prominent Congress workers, gathered at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Itanagar by cutting a cake and celebrated the momentous occasion.

Karnataka victory has set a wake-up call for the BJP

APCC conveyed  congratulations to the people of Karnataka for the mandate in favour of Congreas party and termed the victory is a result of the citizens of India realizing the lies of the BJP government,”. “Despite the high profile campaign  by BJP and Prime Minister himself, the citizens chose Congress to elect a clean party to rule Karnataka.”
Gyamar Tana, General Secy ( Admin ) APCC & Treasurer APCC urged like minded parties and groups in Arunachal Pradesh to join the Congress party and change the regime of the BJP government due to its rampant corruption and chaos in the state.
“The double-engine BJP government of Arunachal and the Centre will soon be rejected by the citizens of Arunachal in particular and nation as a whole” Tana added.

