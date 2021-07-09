Itanagar: Another lockdown ​knocking in ICR amid rising Covid19 cases

ITANAGAR- The district administration of Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) has organised a Virtual meeting with all the stakeholders and discussed the Covid situation amid rise in Covid19 cases in Capital Complex since the last few weeks.

During the meeting, current status and trends on the active cases, Case Fatality Rate (CFR), Case Positivity Rate (CPR) and vaccination status in respect of all the wards was discussed.

In the meeting MLA, Dy Mayor, Corporators, ZPMs, SP, Magistrate, DMO, AAPSU, Market Associations and others took part.

Itanagar MLA, Techi Kaso, Dy Mayor Biri Basang and others have suggested that ” Lockdown to be imposed as per the guidelines of the Govt of India and suggestions of the health department.

DMO, ICC informed that all the areas of ICR are affected, but wards with maximum cases are 1, 6, 9, 13, 14, 15 and 19.

The reason for increasing in number of cases in ICR is non-practicing of COVID appropriate behaviour ( not using maks, not maintaining social distancing and others ) by the general people, informed DMO ICC.

DMO also suggested for a 14 days complete lockdown or partial lockdown with strict enforcement of the public movement during curfew hours.

It must be mentioned here that, yesterday the Capital Complex recorded the Positivity Rate at 9%, while it was 7% on the day one of this month.