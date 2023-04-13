Itanagar- Anagha Parnaik visits Oju Welfare Association

ITANAGAR- Mrs Anagha Parnaik, wife of the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, visited Oju Welfare Association (OWA), at Naharlagun on 12th April 2023, she was accorded warm welcome by Mrs Ratan Anya, Chairperson, OWA, and other staffs.

Mrs Anagha Parnaik visited Oju Craft Centre, Tailoring section and Production unit where several distressed women are provided skill training on weaving. She also purchased some craft items from Oju Craft Centre, which is an indirect help towards the distressed women and underprivileged children.

Further the amount received from selling the products is utilized to pay the wages of artisan/weavers and to run other welfare activities of OWA.

Earlier, Chairperson, OWA briefed Mrs Anagha Parnaik on the services rendered by OWA towards the distressed women and underprivileged children.

Meanwhile, Mrs Anagha Parnaik gave her consent to visit OWA again with Governor, of Arunachal Pradesh. She further appreciated Mrs Ratan Anya, for the yeoman services rendered by the organization.