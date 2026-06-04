Itanagar Admin Declares APIYO Bandh Illegal, Says Mosque Issue Already Addressed

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government and the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) administration have moved to prevent the enforcement of a 24-hour bandh called by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), asserting that the issues cited by the organisation have already been addressed through administrative action.

APIYO had announced a shutdown in the capital region from 5:00 AM on June 5 to 5:00 AM on June 6, citing concerns over alleged illegal immigrants and unauthorised mosques and prayer structures operating in the ICR.

In an order issued on June 4, District Magistrate Toko Babu declared the proposed bandh illegal and unlawful under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The order directed APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak to refrain from enforcing the shutdown and to withdraw the bandh call.

Also Read- Namsai Police Arrest Seven Drug Peddlers, Seize Over 75 Grams of Suspected Heroin

The district administration stated that the Assistant Commissioner-cum-Executive Magistrate, Itanagar, had already issued sealing notices on May 28 concerning mosques alleged to be operating without required approvals and permissions. The administration argued that the bandh could adversely affect daily wage earners, patients, businesses, commuters and other sections of the public while potentially creating law-and-order challenges.

The order further noted that the Supreme Court, in earlier judgments, had held bandh calls enforced by organisations or groups to be unconstitutional and illegal when they infringe upon the rights and livelihoods of citizens. It warned that any damages to public or private property arising from enforcement of the bandh could be recovered from the organisers.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Remdo Gao Wins National Gold, Qualifies for World Arm Wrestling Championship 2026

Separately, government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona told reporters that all 15 mosques identified by authorities as unauthorised had already been closed. According to the minister, 12 structures had been sealed or shut down by district authorities, while the remaining three, reportedly located on private land, were also closed on Wednesday.

Sona maintained that the principal issue raised by APIYO had effectively been resolved. He argued that since none of the identified mosques were currently operational, the rationale for proceeding with the bandh no longer existed.

The government has stated that the closures followed scrutiny of structures allegedly operating without mandatory legal and regulatory clearances, including registration, building permissions and other statutory approvals.

Also Read- Heavy Rainfall Triggers Road Blockades at Multiple Locations in Lower Siang

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a separate public advisory warning against any attempt to enforce the bandh through coercion, intimidation, obstruction of roads, disruption of essential services or interference with lawful public activities. Authorities said strict legal action would be taken against individuals found engaging in forced shop closures, restricting movement or disturbing public order.

The administration urged residents to continue their normal activities and appealed for peace, communal harmony and cooperation with law enforcement agencies. Security arrangements have also been strengthened across the capital region to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of public services and business establishments.

The developments underscore an emerging standoff between the administration and APIYO over the necessity of the proposed shutdown, even as the government insists that the concerns cited by the organisation have already been addressed through official measures.