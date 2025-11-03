Itanagar: ABDM Holds Awareness Drive at Akash Deep Complex

ITANAGAR- The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), under the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, conducted an awareness and outreach programme on Saturday at Akash Deep Shopping Complex, Ganga Colony, Itanagar.

The initiative aimed to inform citizens about the benefits of digital health services and facilitate the creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs.

The event was organized under the direction of Ms. Anu Singh, ICLS, State Mission Director (SMD), ABDM, and the guidance of Dr. Dusu Gambo, State Nodal Officer (SNO), ABDM.

The programme focused on the practical applications of the ABHA mobile app, highlighting its Scan & Share feature that simplifies outpatient registration and allows users to securely manage and access their medical records online.

Students from the Department of Social Work, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) performed a skit illustrating the significance of digital health systems and the process of ABHA ID creation. The engaging performance successfully drew public attention and encouraged active participation.

During the event, the ABDM PMU team facilitated on-the-spot ABHA ID creation for local citizens and market vendors, demonstrating how digital health tools can enhance accessibility and efficiency in healthcare delivery.

The outreach was coordinated by Jayanta Hazarika, Programme Manager (Capacity Building), ABDM, and Mr. Hillo Kena, IEC Manager, ABDM, in collaboration with RGU students. The programme received an enthusiastic response from residents of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), many of whom expressed appreciation for the hands-on guidance and public engagement efforts.

By integrating community outreach with digital education, the initiative reflected ABDM’s broader mission to build a digitally empowered health ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh—ensuring that citizens are informed, connected, and able to access healthcare services seamlessly.