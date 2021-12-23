Itanagar: ABCIU team visits ‘Nabam Deeepak Living Home’

ITANAGAR- The members of Apatani Baptist Church Itanagar, Ura (ABCIU) under the supervision of Tadu Rinku, Secretary (ABCIU) and Hinyo Duri, Chairman (ABCIU) and Church Elders accompanied by Bamin Lalyang, Joint Secretary, Capital Pastorate, Rev. Tage Donyi, Area Pastor, Capital Pastorate and Michi Tamang, Advisor ABA, visited “NABAM DEEEPAK LIVING HOME”, a shelter for destitute and physically or mentally challenged people, in Senki Park, Itanagar on Wednesday as part of the Spiritual Outreach program.

The members interacted with the owner and staffs of the Living Home. During the course of the interaction, the staffs also shared stories about the financial and physical hardship in running the shelters. The team was informed by the inmates who had recovered were now helping the staff in every activities. Catering to inmates whose numbers were more than available rooms, the staff shared that they also had to build several temporary makeshift rooms.

Moved by the stories shared by the staffs, the members of ABCIU gifted warm clothes, blankets, and groceries among other things, to the shelter. The church members also conducted a mass prayer service led by Rev. Tage Donyi, Area Pastor, Capital Pastorate for the good health of the inmates and the staffs.