Itanagar

Itanagar: AAVETA begins 3 days dharna at Tennis Court

At present, there are 276 vocational staffers serving at various places in Arunachal Pradesh.

December 21, 2021
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: AAVETA begins 3 days dharna at Tennis Court

ITANAGAR- In  support of their two Point Charter of Demands, the  All Arunachal Vocational Education Teachers Association (AAVETA) started their 3 Days peaceful Dharna at Tennis Court, Itanagar from 21st December 2021, which will continue till 23rd December 2021.

They are demanding Immediate implement of 22% pay hike with 3% D.A annually, w.e.f 2018 as per Government Order and One Go Regularisation of all vocational teachers and laboratory assistants.

The All Arunachal Vocational Education Teachers’ Association (AAVETA) has sought “one-go regularization of vocational teachers as per the last election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

The AAVETA also pressed for early implementation of 22 percent pay hike and three percent DA (annually) as per the government order issued on 1 April, 2018.

Related Articles

Sitting on dharna, the vocational teachers said that they had submitted numerous representations and memorandums to the chief minister, the HME and the education secretary but did not receive a positive response.

These  vocational teachers were recruited under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan in 2015 for 21 higher secondary schools, which was later extended to 99 schools.

At present, there are 276 vocational staffers serving at various places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags
December 21, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Itanagar- ANSU calls 12 Hrs Capital Bandh on 23Nov, 2021

Itanagar- ANSU calls 12 Hrs Capital Bandh on 23Nov, 2021

November 22, 2021
Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander calls on the Governor

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: Guv, CM discussed about Miao-Vijoynagar Road

Arunachal: Guv, CM discussed about Miao-Vijoynagar Road

November 21, 2021
‘Consistency is the Key’: Shubham Kumar, UPSC AIR 1 in RGU

‘Consistency is the Key’: Shubham Kumar, UPSC AIR 1 in RGU

November 16, 2021
Itanagar: National New Born Week and SAANS campaign launched in Arunachal

Itanagar: National New Born Week and SAANS campaign launched in Arunachal

November 16, 2021
Arunachal: Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh Receives 'Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award'

Arunachal: Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh Receives ‘Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award’

November 16, 2021
Arunachal: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrated in Raj Bhavan

Arunachal: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrated in Raj Bhavan

November 15, 2021
Arunachal: Open Seminar For IAS Aspirants by RGU

Arunachal: Open Seminar For IAS Aspirants by RGU

November 14, 2021
India has not accepted China's illegal occupation or unjustified claims: Centre

Arunachal: China built Village Along LAC after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959- Sources

November 9, 2021
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police celebrates 49th Raising Day

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police celebrates 49th Raising Day

November 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button