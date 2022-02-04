ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: AAPSU observed Annual Martyr’s Day at NEFA Club

The AAPSU Martyrs Day is organised annually on 4th February every year to remember the supreme sacrifices of Former AAPSU leaders

February 4, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: AAPSU observed Annual Martyr's Day at NEFA Club
Story Highlights
  • Owing to Covid19 SOP in place, the celebration was done in a small scale manner in accordance with the protocols in place.
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-  The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) organised its annual Martyr’s Day at NEFA Club today in a small yet glittering function. State Information Commissioner, APIC  Gumjum Haider who is also the former AAPSU General Secretary attended the program as a “Resource Person” and shared his valuable inputs and experiences to the attendees.

The AAPSU Martyrs Day is organised annually on 4th February every year to remember the supreme sacrifices of Former AAPSU leaders- Late Kipa Kache, Late Tobom Bam and Late Khoda Dolu. Late Kipa Kache was the first Martyr from the Union who achieved matryrdom on 4th February 1986 during the peak of anti-refugee movement.

Also Read-  AAPSU team visit Greenfield Airport site at Hollongi

Late Tobom Bam laid down his life on 18th May 1994 after participation in the historic “Delhi Chalo March” organised by AAPSU against the foreigners settled in the state while Late Khoda Dolu, former Chief Coordinator of AAPSU laid down his life during Union duty on 14th June 2004.

Related Articles

Itanagar: AAPSU observed Annual Martyr's Day at NEFA Club

Owing to the sudden demise of Liki Ete, Former General Secretary AAPSU on 3rd February 2022, a condolence program in his memory was also organised alongwith the Martyrs Day in the NEFA Club.

Also Read-  AAPSU, NESO Protest against Nagaland killings

While briefly reading out Late Liki Ete’s life and tenure as a AAPSU leader, AAPSU GS Tobom Dai recalled his valuable contributions to the growth of students activism across the state. Born to Late Minli Ete & Late Rei Karbi Ete, Late Liki Ete was a straight forward person and a dynamic leader under whose initiative mass movement against refugees was organised across Arunachal Pradesh after his election as the General Secretary of AAPSU in the early 90s.

Tags
February 4, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on the Governor BD Mishra

Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on the Governor BD Mishra

December 22, 2021
Itanagar: AAVETA begins 3 days dharna at Tennis Court

Itanagar: AAVETA begins 3 days dharna at Tennis Court

December 21, 2021
Preserve the unique cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh- Pema Khandu

Preserve the unique cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh- Pema Khandu

December 18, 2021
Itanagar: BJP Capital dist hold Executive meeting

Itanagar: BJP Capital dist hold Executive meeting

December 18, 2021
Itanagar: BJMM Capital dist and Mundal level executive meeting held

Itanagar: BJMM Capital dist and Mundal level executive meeting held

December 9, 2021
Itanagar: AAPSU, NESO Protest against Nagaland killings

Itanagar: AAPSU, NESO Protest against Nagaland killings

December 9, 2021
Itanagar: IMC Mayor with his team left for Delhi to attend Capacity Building Training

Itanagar: IMC Mayor with his team left for Delhi to attend Capacity Building Training

December 5, 2021
40 new vehicles for garbage collection in Itanagar soon- IMC Mayor

40 new vehicles for garbage collection in Itanagar soon- IMC Mayor

December 2, 2021
Itanagar: NSS Unit if DNGC observes 'WORLD AIDS DAy'

Itanagar: NSS Unit if DNGC observes ‘WORLD AIDS DAy’

December 1, 2021
Arunachal: Pema Khandu urges DCs to take ‘ownership’ of all developmental projects

Arunachal: Pema Khandu urges DCs to take ‘ownership’ of all developmental projects

November 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button