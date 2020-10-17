Itanagar- AAPGBWA appeal CM Pema Khandu to provide fund for GB office at state capital

Itanagar- All Arunachal Pradesh Gaon Burahs & Burihs Welfare Association (AAPGBWA) General Secretary Tache Lombi appeal to the chief minister Pema Khandu to provide funds for office cum guest houses of GBs so that several untold problems with the GBs visiting in state capital will resolved.

Tache was in Itanagar to attend one day refresher training for Gaon Burahs and Buris of Papumpare district on ‘Synergy between Customary Practices and formal laws’ was held at Siddhartha hall, organized by Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in collaboration with department of justice, ministry of law and justice, government of India, under access to justice North East and Jammu & Kashmir (A2J NE & JK) project.

Tache, said, “As per the assurance given by CM, office cum guest for GBs has been already constructed but it remains defunct due to lack of basic amenities and several efforts by the organization has in vain due to outbreak of Covid,”.

The sole problem which is being faced by entire GBs at the present is the disbursement of honorarium that they are entitled to get one year’s honorarium but they are getting the amount of only 6 months every year, informed Lombi.

Through the GBs of Papum Pare district and capital are availing the red coat from government but many other districts’ GBs are deprived of the same, he added.

Considering the important role of GB at village level, he also appealed to his colleague to refrain from demanding ransom from the people seeking a Land Possession Certificate (LPC). Adding that GB should not play a partiality while solving any kind of cases within the village rather to sit three parties (Two opponent and GB) discussion.

There are several important issued in the society which need to taken up by the GB institution like drug addiction, work against child marriage, force marriage, education of children’s, stop hunting of wild animals, preservation of flora and fauna, banning of use of chemicals and blasting for fishing in rivers and other issue which have bad affect on the society and environment. He said.

Adv. Sunil Mow, Guwahati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench, appealed to GBs to keep updates about the rights of their community land, forest and stream for the younger generation and also forest right for economic sustainability and development.

Deputy Secretary, Law and Justice Dani Belo said, GBs have an important role to play in bringing peace and harmony in the society.

“Through your wisdom and knowledge you have to resolve conflicts at local level which will give great assistance to the government in administering the villages,”

The growth of the judiciary in the state is ongoing and it’s not covering all parts of the state, therefore GBs role is very much required to strengthen the justice delivery system in the village level, he added.

He was presenting a PowerPoint presentation on village authority under Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) regulation, 1945 & Judiciary in the present context of Arunachal Pradesh and way forward.

Member Secretary, APSLSA Jaweplu Chai, speks on various issue confronting the society including up gradation of life style of women and children, right and privilege of depressed community. Help by legal aid clinic and several important issues confronting by poor community of state in getting legal services in getting justice timely.

APSLSA Adv. Raknu Konya briefed about the access to justice for all, free legal service & legal aid clinic, lok adalat, Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation scheme 2011 and Marriage Registration under Special Marriage Act, 1954 and Arunachal Pradesh Recording of Marriage Act 2008 and its importance.