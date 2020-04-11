Itanagar: 94 percent of people not following home quarantine guidelines- Dr Mandip Perme

Itanagar

It is very worrying, that 94 percent people who advised for home quarantine in capital complex are not following proper guidelines, informed Dr Mandip Perme, DMO, Capital.

Talking to this Correspondent, Dr perme informed that “Around 9146 person has been advised for Home quarantine in capital complex. out of which 514 persons are strictly following Home quarantine guidelines and rest are not following Home quarantine despite strict advice by the medical team and staffs.

Dr Mandip appeal to those individuals who are advised for home quarantine, to maintain home quarantine with proper guidelines to contain the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in capital Complex and state as a whole.

Till today 115 samples was collected out of which 113 are negative. Said Capital DMO Dr. Perme.

Today 3 samples has been collected for investigation and result would arrived tommorow.

Thermal screening are being carried at several location which include Hollongi, Banderdewa checkpost etc.

Around more than 200 staffs are engaged in contact tracking and screening in capital region. DMO said.

Flu (OPD) clinic are functioning at Covid-19 Hospital (TRIHMS), Itafort Urban PHC, RajBhawan Diapwnsary, Chimpu PHC and Karsingsa PHC and 18 person has been checked tiday and till date 1135 persons has been checked.

6 person are in facility quarantine. There are six facility quarantine identified for Itanagar capital region with around 175 capacity, Dr. Perme informed.