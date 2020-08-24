Itanagar: 8 People test positive for Covid 19 in ICR

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: Eight people tested positive for the Covid 19 on Monday in the state capital region. Total of 490 tests were conducted. The Capital District medical officer (DMO) Dr Mandip Perme while briefing the media here informed that all the 8 people who tested positive have been shifted to Covid Care Centre (CCC).

He also said till now 1044 tested positive in the capital complex of which 913 has been discharged after making recovery. At present there are 130 active cases.

The COVID-19 state nodal officer Dr L Jampa who was also present during media interaction informed that till now state has received 1.65 lac rapid antigen test kits. “The kits have been distributed across the state. But as maximum tests were conducted in the Capital Complex there was need for more kits. Dr. Jampa said.

This morning we received twenty thousand more rapid antigen test kits. This will take care of the needs,” said Dr Jampa. He also said 80, 000 more rapid antigen tests will arrive in the state in the next few days. Further Dr Jampa appealed to the people to follow guidelines issued by the health department to keep themselves safe from Covid 19.

“Covid 19 is going to last long and people will have to learn to keep themselves safe. They should always wear a mask, maintain social distancing and use sanitizer,” added Dr Jampa.