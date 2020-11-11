Itanagar: 7 LPG cylinder blast,  Several houses gutted, at Nyokum Lapang

ITANAGAR: In a major fire mishap today morning at Nyokum Lapang several houses have been gutted down and seven blast of LPG cylinder rocked the area.

Itanagar Fire station officer Koj Taro inform that on receipt of information at around 8.23 AM this morning about fire incident at Nyokum Lpaang area, one fire tender with crew members immediately proceeded to the area an

d later another fire tender was send and both fire tender was pressed into services. Due to intervention several dwelling have been saved from the huge ablaze. He said.

As per information available one OBT house consisting of three rented rooms owned by Dado Taying. One each MIBT/OBT consisted of three rented rooms owned by Dendo Duri has also been completely gutted. One SPT/MIBT attached owned by Charu Lonia gutted by fire. Total 7 nos of cylinder blasted in the incident while there is no report and any loss of life in the incident. Taro said.

It is suspected that that the cause of the mishap is fire from LPG Chullah. He said.

The loss assessment could only be made after proper verification and enquiry and report will be submitted to the administration and higher authority. Taro added.