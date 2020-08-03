Itanagar: 5 out of 440 tested positive for Covid-19 in ICR  

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar : Out of total 440 tested through antigen in three different locations in Itanagar Capital region ( ICR ) 5 person were tested positive for Covid 19. Informed Dr. Mandip Perme, DMO, ICC.

Dr Perme inform that after the random testing of two weeks the main testing centre are still in function which include the Banderdewa Checkgate, state quarantine centre at Lekhi, Ashoka hotel campus and another at CCC Itanagar and antigen testing are being carried there and today 440 sample tests were carried out from which 5 were tested positive.

As per government notification, for better management of Covid 19 pandemic and to facilitate who wanted to test voluntarily ten different location has been identified out of which five locations are in Itanagar, five in Naharalugn, Nirjuli and Banderdewa respectively. Three locations are existing one. Dr. Perme said.

At all new location identified the rapid antigen kits test will be carried out from August 5. DMO said.

The new and existing locations for Rapid antigen kit testing are TRIHMS and IMC Office building in Naharlagun, SQC CCC Lekhi and HWC in Nirjuli area, checking at Banderdewa checkgate shall continue till further order.

In Itanagr the testing shall be carried out at RK Mission Hospital, Ashoka Hotel, Ganga HWC, Chimpu PHC and Sr. officer apartment at Zoo road. DMO added.