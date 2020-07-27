Itanagar: 35 police personnel from capital police so far infected by Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: As on today 35 personnel of capital police have been infected with novel coronavirus ( Covid-19 ), says Tumme Amo, SP, Capital complex.

Talking to press here on Monday Amo said 7 personnel have recovered but still 28 cops including SDPO Naharlagun and officer in charge of Nirjuli PS are at covid care centre (CCC).

Amo urged the denizens to extend cooperation to police and health workers. “Both the police and health workers are overstretched. The health workers are finding it hard to work wearing PPE kits for 7 to 8 hours. The citizens should extend help by staying at home and also voluntarily conducting the antigen tests,” said Amo.

The SP appealed to the people living in the containment zone and those having symptoms to get tested.

“The doctors have said that covid 19 pose a serious threat to those above 60 years and children below 10 years. Therefore everyone should come forward for antigen tests being conducted in various wards of the capital complex. Remember you can cause infection to others by not testing,” added SP Amo. He also said the people who test negative during antigen test but have symptoms of Covid should get RTPCR test as precautionary measures.

The SP Amo expressed concern over people giving false information during antigen tests. “Please provide the correct address and contact number. The health department has come across the incident of people providing wrong phone numbers. When the test result comes it becomes difficult to get in touch with such people,” he added.

He said those testing positive for Covid 19 and evading doctors will be dealt strongly by police.