Itanagar: 30 tested positive for Covid-19 in antigen test in ICR- DMO Capital

Itanagar: Thirty people tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2939 antigen tests were conducted in Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Thursday, informed the district medical officer (DMO) capital complex Dr Mandip Perme.

“At Banderdewa check gate 180 truckers and few returnees were tested whose results were negative. Also result of all the frontline workers who were tested at Ashoka hotel turned out negative,” the DMO Perme said.

The DMO also shared that people of ICR are extending full cooperation to health department in conducting the random testing.

“The colony/sector leaders, former IMC councilors, public leaders and IMC are extending support to the effort of health department. Public too are coming out in large number to tests. These efforts will sure help to break chain of transmission,” said Dr Perme. However, he added that in few areas the people resisted the effort to conduct tests.

“We are hopeful that the situation will change and they will allow us to conduct random tests,” said DMO.

Meanwhile Papum Pare DMO Dr. Taso Kampu inform that ‘ we have also formed district rapid response team at Yupia and training for staffs for all block are underway’. ‘ the antigen test are being carried out since July 18 at Chiputa-I where 71 test were conducted. On July 19 379 samples were tested at Midpu and Mani. On 21st July 55 samples were tested from Midpu-II while today on July 23rd 103 samples were taken from Midpu-II. She added.

She further said that the testing capacity is being enhanced and will be carried out in various blocks of the district.