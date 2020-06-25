Itanagar- 2-year-old girl dies due to landslide, CM expresses shock

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the loss of a minor’s life at Doni Colony, Itanagar due to landslide this morning. Incessant rain for the last couple of days that triggered landslides and flood have left trails of large scale devastation in the entire state.

Reportedly, at around 8.17 AM, the minors body was retrieved from the debris and brought to R K Mission hospital where the hospital authorities declared her to be brought dead.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members who fell prey to nature’s fury, Khandu said that the State and it’s people are with the victim during these trying times. He announced immediate release of ex-gratia @ Rs. 4 lakhs to next of kins of the deceased.

Assuring all possible support from the State Government, Khandu directed the district administration and the disaster management department to continuously monitor the situation.

In another shocking incident, a lady was drowned in Lagun River near G extension, Naharlagun yesterday evening. Reportedly the lady was returning back from her shop and got drowned while crossing the river. Her body was recovered from Nirjuli today morning.

CM Khandu has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the unfortunate incident and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Stating that the entire world is fighting COVID -19 pandemic, Khandu said, Arunachal has an added problem of natural disasters every year. He appealed to the people living in the low land areas to shift in safer places while requesting those residing in landslide prone areas to immediately get to safer locations. He issued directives to respective Deputy Commissioners and Disaster Management Department to monitor the situation on a regular basis.