Iran-Israel Conflict Expands Into Cyber Warfare- In what security officials describe as a new phase of “kinetic-cyber” warfare, Iranian-linked cyber operations have intensified against Israel, targeting critical infrastructure, private sector networks, and senior officials’ personal data.

The escalation follows the widening military conflict that began on February 28, 2026. According to the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD), Iranian-affiliated groups have moved beyond conventional cyber espionage to conduct disruptive and psychologically oriented operations aimed at amplifying the impact of ongoing military actions.

One such group, Handala, which cybersecurity researchers associate with Iranian state interests, has claimed responsibility for a series of destructive cyberattacks. The group reportedly targeted around 60 Israeli private firms, deploying “wiper” malware designed to permanently erase data. Officials indicated that engineering and legal firms were among those affected, suggesting a broader attempt to disrupt economic activity.

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The cyber offensive has also extended to high-profile individuals. Israeli security sources confirmed that personal emails and private files belonging to former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett were leaked online. The breaches underscore the shift towards operations aimed at both intelligence exposure and psychological pressure.

According to Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, authorities recently thwarted an attempt to gain control over more than 50 public surveillance cameras. Officials stated that such access could enable adversaries to assess damage from missile strikes in real time, indicating a growing integration of cyber tools with battlefield strategies.

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The impact of these cyber operations has not been limited to Israel. On March 11, the Handala group claimed responsibility for a breach involving Stryker, a US-based medical technology company, alleging disruption of thousands of devices. While the full extent of the damage remains unverified, US authorities have acknowledged an increase in cyber threats linked to the ongoing conflict.

On the same day, disruptions were reported across Israel’s railway network after hackers compromised display systems at multiple stations. Screens were reportedly used to broadcast threatening messages and false emergency instructions, causing confusion among commuters.

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In a separate claim, the group also alleged a breach involving the personal email of FBI Director Kash Patel. Although US agencies have not confirmed the details, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued warnings about heightened Iranian cyber activity targeting Western infrastructure.

Israel, for its part, has signalled a more aggressive cyber posture. Officials indicated that response times to cyber incidents have been significantly reduced, and hinted at offensive measures aimed at degrading Iran’s digital capabilities. Reports of a major disruption in Iran’s internet traffic, reducing connectivity to a fraction of its normal capacity, have been linked by analysts to retaliatory cyber operations.

Security experts note that the evolving situation reflects a broader shift in modern warfare, where cyberattacks function as a precursor or complement to conventional military actions. As the conflict continues, the integration of digital and physical strategies appears to be deepening, raising concerns about the potential scale and unpredictability of future escalations.