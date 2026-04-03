Iran Claims Downing of US F-35, F-15 Jets

NEWS DESK- Iranian media outlets have claimed that two United States fighter aircraft — an F-35 stealth jet and an F-15E Strike Eagle — were shot down over Iranian territory, though there has been no official confirmation from US authorities at the time of reporting.

According to reports cited by the Associated Press, a US pilot ejected from an aircraft in southwestern Iran. Iranian state-linked broadcasts carried messages urging civilians to locate and capture the pilot, with some announcements offering rewards for handing over captured personnel to authorities. Other on-screen messages reportedly called for more aggressive action, prompting concern over the pilot’s safety.

Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, stated on social media that civilians had moved toward the reported crash site in private vehicles. It added that Iranian armed forces had urged the public not to mistreat the pilot if captured.

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Separately, Iranian media, including Tasnim news agency, reported that an F-35 fighter jet had been downed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over central Iran. Images described as wreckage of a US aircraft were circulated, though their authenticity has not been independently verified. Reports also suggested that the likelihood of the pilot surviving was low.

In another claim, IRIB reported that an F-15E Strike Eagle associated with the 494th Fighter Squadron, based at RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom, had also been shot down. It cited debris, including a tail fin, as evidence, but noted that the fate of the pilots remained unclear.

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These claims mark the third instance since late February that Iran has reported downing an F-35 aircraft. Similar assertions made on March 23 and April 2 were rejected by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which stated that all US aircraft were accounted for and described the claims as false.

In response to earlier reports, CENTCOM had publicly dismissed Iranian claims, noting that such statements had been repeated multiple times without substantiation. As of now, there has been no fresh response from CENTCOM, the Pentagon, or the White House regarding the latest assertions.

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The absence of independent verification and official confirmation leaves the situation unclear. Analysts note that such competing narratives are common in conflict situations, where information is often contested and subject to strategic communication by involved parties.