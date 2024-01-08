ADVERTISMENT
Interstate Coordination Meeting for Simultaneous Elections 2024 held at Gohpur, Assam

Special attention to avert infiltration of bogus voters, movement of illegal cash, alcohol, freebies etc across borders by the law enforcing agencies on both sides.

GOHPUR (Assam) –   An Interstate Coordination meeting in view of Simultaneous Elections 2024 was held at SDO Office, Gohpur Assam. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Biswanath District and Lakhimpur District of Assam, Deputy Commissioners of Papum Pare District and Pakke Kesang District of Arunachal Pradesh along with Superintendent of Police of Papum Pare, Itanagar ICC, Naharlagun ICC, Biswanath District and Dy. SP, Pakke Kesang

Jiken Bomjen, DC cum DEO Papum Pare sought cooperation from his counterparts for smooth conduct of elections to be held in Arunachal Pradesh as and when announced by ECI in terms of smooth passage of various election teams and ensure security of election related materials.

Further, the DEOs of Papum Pare and Pakke Kesang also sought plying pass along with vehicles to be requisitioned during elections in case of shortcomings.

The DCs from Assam agreed to cooperate and render all possible help for smooth conduct of elections in the State. In the same line, DC, Biswanath further agreed to create a resting booth in the Behali Reserve Forest for the Polling teams if needed.

