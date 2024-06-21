International Yoga Day: Arunachal Governor, CM, Dy CM participated in yoga events

ITANAGAR- Along with the rest of the world, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) was observed across the Arunachal Pradesh on Friday with Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and various ministers participated in events organised across the state.

In Raj Bhawan, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), along with NCC cadets, Bharat Scouts and Guides, students and teachers from different schools of the Capital Complex and officers and officials of Raj Bhavan participated in the Yoga session conducted by Yoga instructors from Vivekananda Kendra, Itanagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The Governor said, Yoga brings peace of mind and physical fitness. It has remedies for various physical challenges and diseases. He appeals to the people to incorporate Yoga into their daily routines and lifestyles. Regular practice of Yoga will create positivity in life and the working environment, which in turn will ensure better productivity and success in work and professional endeavours, the Governor said.

The chief minister Pema Khandu urged the people of the state to practice yoga for a healthy society. “By regularly practising yoga, a person can imbibe some very good qualities like courage which protects like a father, forgiveness as possessed by a mother and mental peace which becomes a permanent friend,” Khandu posted on X after performing yoga at an event here.

Also Read- Toko Telyi Becomes First Arunachali Selected for Bhartendu Natya Academy

“Through regular practice of yoga truth becomes our child, mercy our sister, self-control our brother, the earth becomes our bed and knowledge satiates our hunger. Happy International Day of Yoga,” the chief minister added.

NAMSAI- The Dy CM who participated in an event at Namsai district, called upon the people to embrace the ancient art of yoga and incorporate it into their daily lives. “In the midst of our busy lives, it’s important to take a moment to connect with ourselves and find inner peace through yoga, which provides us with the perfect platform to do just that. On this International Yoga Day, let’s take the opportunity to embrace the ancient art of yoga and incorporate it into our daily lives. InternationalYogaDay #YogaForAll,” Mein said in a social media post.

TAWANG- the 10th International Yoga Day was observed with great enthusiasm at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang headquarters. The yoga session, jointly organized by the District Administration, Indian Army, and District Ayush Society, saw the participation of prominent figures and a diverse group of participants including Army personnel, students, monks, and the general public.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

Among the distinguished attendees were MLA of Tawang, Namgey Tsering, I/C Deputy Commissioner Sang Khandu, Brigade Commander Brigadier VS Rajput, and SP Tawang DW Thongon. They joined the event to promote health and holistic development through yoga, emphasizing the theme “Yoga for self and Society.”

MLA Namgey Tsering, in his address, extended his best wishes for International Yoga Day and emphasized the importance of good health for achieving developmental goals in the constituency. He called for cooperation from all sectors to support these initiatives.

ITANAGAR- International Yoga Day was celebrated at State BJP HQ Itanagar today on 21st June. The theme of International Yoga Day 2024 was “ Yoga for Self and Society. Speaking on the occasion S Nani Lajie State Vice-President cum Convener Yoga Diwas Committee,emphasized the importance of incorporating yoga into daily routines for better health and encouraged the community to adopt this ancient practice. While highlighting on the importance of the day, he said that yoga helps in improving physical strength and confidence and has a positive and calming effect on the practitioners. Yoga has remedies for every illness.

LONGDING- International Yoga Day Celebration – 2024 was observed here at Longding in the Auditorium of Government Higher Secondary School, under Joint Collaboration of District Administration Longding, School Authority and 24 Assam Rifles, Longding.

On the occasion of this Yoga Day, Deputy Commissioner Longding Bekir Nyorak, APCS also participated in the celebration as chief guest and addressed the participants. In his address he encouraged the participants to adopt yoga into our day to day life and do yoga daily to make our life healthy and prosperous so that we can live with a healthy body and mind. Insisting on the theme “Yoga for self and society” he urged the people of the district to practice yoga for their well being as well as to spread awareness about its benefits to others in the society.

More update awaited